Start-Up Making Ultra Thin Solar Film Gets $5 Million

Konarka, a Massachusetts based solar start up secured $5 million in financing from the state today.



The company makes ultra thin, flexible solar material that can be incorporated into items like poolside umbrellas or totebags to generate electricity. See This Fortune article for more information on the company. The company has now raised $150 million in financing, with $20 million coming from government sources.

The $5 million will go to retrofitting a Polaroid plant in Massachusetts and hiring another 100 employees according to Earth2Tech.

This is the the third Massachusetts based start up company to get funding in the past week. All of these start-ups are getting spun out from fancy Northeastern schools like MIT and Yale. Is Massachusetts becoming the new Silicon Valley?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.