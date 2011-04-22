Here's What You Missed At Start In Paris

Photo: © 2011 @francois_tancre

Start in Paris is the Parisian answer to the New York Tech Meetup. Each month, 5 startups get 5 minutes to demo a product to an audience, which then votes for the startups.Parisian entrepreneurs Laurent Kretz and Jonathan Benoudiz organise the event, which is already a huge success. Several SIP finalist startups have raised venture funding. And every night the event is fully packed.



It’s a great community event that gives a good look at the early stage web scene in Paris which, as we’ve been writing, is growing very impressively.

