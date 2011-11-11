Start Cleaning Out Your Closet If You Want Your Mortgage Approved

Photo: newoldage.blogs.nytimes.com

Looks like you’re gonna have to get up close and personal with lenders if you want to get approved for a mortgage loan in the next year. Lenders are looking for better ways to size up potential mortgage candidates.



They’re working now to build strategies to dig deeper into consumers’ financial history to scrounge up any potential risk factors, the L.A. Times’ Mary Ellen Podmolik reports.

“Fair Isaac Corp., or FICO, the company behind the widely used scoring formula, and data provider CoreLogic recently announced a collaboration that will result in a separate score that will be available to mortgage lenders and incorporates information that will include payday loans, evictions and child support payments.

In the future, information on the status of utility, rent and mobile phone payments may also be included.

Separately, the big three credit reporting companies — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion — recently began providing estimates of consumer income as a credit report option. And Experian this year began including data on on-time rental payments in its reports.”

What does this mean for consumers?

Depends on how you look at it. If you don’t have many financial skeletons rattling around in your closet, you should be good to go. But for borderline borrowers, any red flags like late payments or landlord disputes could be a deal breaker to lenders.

The good news is that this separate score won’t completely rule out borrowers applying for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or FHA loans since the agencies don’t rely on CoreLogic data. But the score could muck up your chances of getting reasonable interest rates and mortgage fees.

