Why Your Late 30s Are The Best Time To Start A Business

Getty Images/Bill Pugliano Jack Dorsey is 37 years old. Research says that’s the perfect age to start a business.

Youth and startup success are practically synonymous.

It’s no secret that Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, and Mark Zuckerberg all became successful in their 20s.

But research gathered by Babson College and Baruch College suggests that the best time to start a business is in your late 30s.

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor 2013 United States Report, entrepreneurs who start their businesses in their late 30s have the best shot at success.

The advantages: increased confidence, contacts, and opportunities.

You can see it in the below infographic from Clarity and Column Five Media.

