Starstruck JP Morgan Agog As Michael Phelps Stops By

The reward for hanging onto your job at JP Morgan: a visit from Michael Phelps. The swimming star visited the bank’s midtown office, fielding questions from curious employees for 45 minutes, including chief administrative officer Frank Bisignano, who also showed off his Bob Costas impression.



No word on how much money the bank may have lost while its employees were busy “ooh”-ing and “aah”-ing over Phelps instead of doing deals.

Dealbook: Hot off his record-shattering eight-gold-medal Olympics appearance in Beijing, Michael Phelps has been making the rounds, talking about his accomplishments (and his lucrative forthcoming endorsements).

And squeezed in between CBS’s “The Early Show” and CNBC’s “Power Lunch” on Thursday, Mr. Phelps found time to go to JPMorgan Chase, bringing a frisson of excitement to an otherwise slow time for the bank.

Courtesy of Visa, one of his main sponsors, the swimming phenom took the stage in a packed auditorium on the 49th floor of the bank’s corporate headquarters in midtown Manhattan. A crowd of about 150 employees gave Mr. Phelps a standing ovation as he folded himself into a seat alongside Frank J. Bisignano, JPMorgan’s chief administrative officer, according to a person who was at the event.

For about 45 minutes, he fielded questions from the audience, nearly all focused on his record-breaking achievement. The first question, from Mr. Bisignano, dealt with his stunning victory in the 100-meter butterfly race, in which Mr. Phelps beat Milorad Cavic of Serbia by one-hundredth of a second.

What, Mr. Bisignano wanted to know as he did his best Bob Costas impression, was running through his mind?

