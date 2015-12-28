9 things 'Starship Troopers' totally nailed about today's technology

“Starship Troopers” has pretty much everything you could want from a satirical science-fiction action flick.

There’s the over-the-top action and the cheesy dialogue with gems like, “The only good bug is a dead bug!”

And then there’s the awesome technology that the makers predicted we’d have in the future.

While much of it’s still in the realm of fantasy — like faster-than-light space travel — the movie also predicted many things that are already part of our everyday tech.

Perhaps most impressive, it did so in 1997 — before the internet completely changed our lives.

Read on to see what “Starship Troopers” totally nailed about today’s tech.

This post is an updated version of one originally written by Kyle Russell.

