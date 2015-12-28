9 things 'Starship Troopers' totally nailed about today's technology

“Starship Troopers” has pretty much everything you could want from a satirical science-fiction action flick.
There’s the over-the-top action and the cheesy dialogue with gems like, “The only good bug is a dead bug!”
And then there’s the awesome technology that the makers predicted we’d have in the future.
While much of it’s still in the realm of fantasy — like faster-than-light space travel — the movie also predicted many things that are already part of our everyday tech.
Perhaps most impressive, it did so in 1997 — before the internet completely changed our lives.
Read on to see what “Starship Troopers” totally nailed about today’s tech.
This post is an updated version of one originally written by Kyle Russell.
All of the students in Starship Troopers use tablet computers (though they're still as thick as tech from the 90s).
Based on the stylus, it looks like the Surface Pro beats the iPad in the Starship Troopers universe -- though Apple has recently come around to the stylus with the its Apple Pencil.
With fingerprint scanners becoming the standard on phones, it's pretty clear that Starship Troopers was right when it assumed we wouldn't be using passwords to sign into our computers in the future.
The movie's government ads are a pretty accurate portrayal of today's visual web, using a combination of interactive links and videos.
You'd think that discs would be outdated in the future, but it actually makes sense. When you have ships that can travel faster than light, sending data wirelessly (which can only move at the speed of light) is slow in comparison. In fact, with today's tech, physically sending media like SD cards has a higher 'bandwidth' than the entire Internet is capable of.
Both robot-assisted surgery and printing organs either taking place in some capacity or are making great strides towards becoming a reality in the lab.
Like today's military, the Federation in Starship Troopers uses renewable energy because of its versatility and easier logistics. After all, it's easier to put up a wind turbine than to constantly ship in fuel.
