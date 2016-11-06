Hollywood is going to reboot 'Starship Troopers' -- here are 9 things the original totally nailed about today's tech

When it released in 1997, “Starship Troopers” had pretty much everything you could want from a satirical science-fiction action flick.

There’s the over-the-top action and the cheesy dialogue with gems like, “The only good bug is a dead bug!”

Now it seems that Hollywood is looking to recapture that magic by rebooting the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original studio has selected the writing pair behind the new Baywatch movie, Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, to write the script. The Hollywood Reporter says this could “relaunch a potential franchise.”

But what would a new Starship Troopers movie look like?

One thing that’s good to note is that some of the technology that appeared in the original film is actually we have today — though other things, like faster-than-light space travel, still elude us. And “Starship Troopers” predicted it all the way back in 1997, before the internet changed our lives.

Read on to see what “Starship Troopers” totally nailed about today’s tech:

All of the students in Starship Troopers use tablet computers (though they're still as thick as tech from the '90s). Starship Troopers Based on the stylus, it looks like the Surface Pro beats the iPad in the Starship Troopers universe -- though Apple has come around to the stylus with the its Apple Pencil. Starship Troopers With fingerprint scanners becoming the standard on phones, it's pretty clear that Starship Troopers was right when it assumed we wouldn't be using passwords to sign into our computers in the future. Starship Troopers The movie's government ads are a pretty accurate portrayal of today's visual web, using a combination of interactive links and videos. Starship Troopers Multiuser video chat from around the world with no lag. It's like Google Hangouts. Starship Troopers You'd think that discs would be outdated in the future, but it actually makes sense. When you have ships that can travel faster than light, sending data wirelessly (which can only move at the speed of light) is slow in comparison. In fact, with today's tech, physically sending media like SD cards has a higher 'bandwidth' than the entire internet is capable of. Starship Troopers Here's a relevant XKCD post about transporting physical media. If you've ever been dumped via text (or worse, Snapchat), you know how accurate this scene is. Starship Troopers Both robot-assisted surgery and printing organs are either taking place in some capacity or are making great strides toward becoming a reality in the lab. Starship Troopers Like today's military, the Federation in 'Starship Troopers' uses renewable energy because of its versatility and easier logistics. After all, it's easier to put up a wind turbine than to constantly ship in fuel. Starship Troopers This post is an updated version of one originally written by Kyle Russell.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.