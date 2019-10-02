13 actors who had their first kiss on-screen

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney Mila Kunis said her first kiss was with Ashton Kutcher on ‘That 70s Show.’

A number of big-name actors had their first kiss while filming a TV show or movie.

Dakota Fanning, Kirsten Dunst, and Keke Palmer have all spoken about having their first kiss on a movie set.

Stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Ashley Benson, and Mila Kunis also had their first kiss while filming a TV show.

A first kiss can be a memorable thing … especially if dozens of cameras are rolling when it happens.

Unsurprisingly, plenty of stars have had their very first kiss while acting on the set of a movie or TV show. And, in some cases, their first peck was with a fellow big-name star.

Here’s a round-up of celebrities who have spoken about their first kiss being on-screen.

Millie Bobby Brown said she had her first kiss on the set of “Stranger Things.”

Netflix Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard on ‘Stranger Things.’

During season one of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown) kisses her friend Mike Wheeler (played by Finn Wolfhard).

Brown later shared that she had her first kiss while filming this scene.

“It was a strange experience. Having 250 people looking at you kissing someone is like, ‘Whoa!'” Brown told People magazine.

According to Brown, Wolfhard said this wasn’t his first kiss but she definitely thinks it was. “I think he was just trying to be cool,” she added.

Keke Palmer said her first kiss was in a Disney-Channel movie.

Disney Channel The pair starred in ‘Jump In!’

Keke Palmer told Access Online that she experienced her very first kiss with Corbin Bleu while on the set of the Disney-Channel movie, “Jump In!”

At the time, the actress said she was 12 years old.

“I was very, very nervous. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is the first person I am kissing outside of my family.’ It was real scary for me,” she explained.

Palmer also said they rehearsed the kiss scene “like 20 times” and even though she initially had butterflies, Bleu helped her feel comfortable filming the scene.

Ben Savage believes he shared his first kiss with Danielle Fishel on “Boy Meets World.”

ABC Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage played an iconic couple for years.

Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage were one of the most iconic couples of teen television in the 1990s when they played Cory and Topanga on ABC’s “Boy Meets World.”

In 2014, Savage told HuffPost Live that his first kiss was likely with Fishel while filming the show.

“I’m sure it was my first official kiss, I guess. I don’t remember – it’s been a long time,” said Savage.

“When you’re little, I think people forget that you have little pecks with girls,” he added. “I’ll say this, it was my first official kiss on a TV show in front of millions of people.”

Kay Panabaker said she shared her first kiss with Zac Efron on “Summerland.”

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage Zac Efron and Kay Panabaker were co-stars on ‘Summerland.’

In an interview with LATeenFestival, actress Kay Panabaker said that her first kissing experience was with actor Zac Efron while filming The WB’s short-lived series “Summerland” in 2004.

“It was weird because I was 13 and he was 16, so I was kissing an older boy. It was my first kiss ever and it was totally embarrassing in front of the whole crew, who were all, like, my dads,” said Panabaker.

The star also expressed that she was glad Efron has risen to major fame and that he helped make her first kiss less awkward.

“[The kiss] was so weird but he was very nice and sweet, and he still is,” she said.

Kirsten Dunst’s first kiss was in a vampire movie and she said it was “disgusting” because she was so young.

Geffen Pictures Brad Pitt and Kirsten Dunst in ‘Interview With the Vampire.’

During a segment of the TBS late-night show “Conan,” actress Kirsten Dunst told Conan O’Brien that her first kiss happened on the set of the 1994 romantic horror film “Interview With the Vampire.”

At the time, Dunst was 11 years old and playing an immortal vampire forever trapped in a child’s body when she shared an on-screen peck with actor Brad Pitt, who was about 30 at the time.

“I thought it was disgusting. I was 11 – it would have been weird if I was like, ‘This is amazing, I’m kissing Brad Pitt,'” she told the talk-show host. “Then I think people would think I was a little bit off.”

Mila Kunis said her first kiss was with Ashton Kutcher on “That ’70s Show.”

Fox At the time of their first kiss, the two actors were basically strangers.

In 2016, Mila Kunis said her first-ever kiss was during the filming of Fox’s “That ’70s Show” and it was with her now-husband, Ashton Kutcher.

But, at the time of their scripted kiss, the two actors were basically strangers.

“I was like, ‘Oh, he’s so cute, it’s the Calvin-Klein model,'” Kunis told People magazine. “Then I was like, ‘I have to kiss him?’ I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him.”

Kutcher told the publication that he didn’t know it was her first kiss and he’s glad he didn’t since it would have made him even more nervous at the time.

“She seemed as if she’d done it a thousand times. I was the one with the butterflies in my stomach. I mean, here’s this little girl and I have to kiss her. It was nerve-racking,” he added.

Dakota Fanning said she had her first kiss while filming “Sweet Home Alabama.”

Touchstone Pictures Dakota Fanning and Thomas Curtis in the film.

While playing a younger version of Reese Witherspoon’s character in the 2002 romantic drama “Sweet Home Alabama,” Dakota Fanning found herself sharing her first kiss with her costar Thomas Curtis.

“Beforehand I was really, really nervous because I’d never kissed a boy before and it was on the lips,” the young actress shared on “The Tonight Show” back in 2002 while promoting the movie.

Even though a young Fanning said that filming the kiss “was kind of fun,” the now-adult actress said in 2011 that she cringes while watching that interview footage today.

“I’m so embarrassed looking at my 7-year-old self having to kiss that boy. Like, why wasn’t I more embarrassed? I don’t remember feeling embarrassed at all, and that was kind of weird too,” Fanning shared in a later interview with W Magazine.

Candace Cameron Bure said she had her first kiss as DJ Tanner on “Full House.”

ABC The episode was about DJ Tanner’s 13th birthday.

Candace Cameron Bure told Glamour magazine that she had her first kiss while she was on ABC’s “Full House.”

Bure, who played DJ Tanner on the series, had her first kiss during the episode of the series called “13 Candles,” which was about DJ’s birthday party and a game of spin the bottle.

“At the very end [of the episode], I have my first kiss in the backyard with Kevin,” she told the publication. Kevin was played by actor Scott Curtis.

Dylan Sprouse said he may have had his first kiss with Selena Gomez.

Disney Channel Dylan Sprouse and Selena Gomez appeared together on an episode of ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.’

Popstar Selena Gomez may have been former Disney-Channel actor Dylan Sprouse’s first kiss.

In a 2018 interview with Young Hollywood, the star said he believes he shared his first kiss was with Gomez during an episode of Disney Channel’s “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.”

“I was a chubby lad and I wasn’t very successful with women for a long time, but I think my first kiss was on a set and I think it might have been with Selena Gomez,” said Sprouse.

Victoria Justice also had her first kiss on “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.”

Disney Channel Cole Sprouse and Victoria Justice kissed on the show.

Dylan Sprouse isn’t the only star to have experienced their first-ever peck on the set of this hit Disney-Channel show.

In 2011, actress Victoria Justice told Popstar magazine that she actually had her first kiss while guest-starring on “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” during the pageant-themed episode.

Her character kissed Cody, played by Cole Sprouse, in front of a live audience and Justice said the experience wasn’t really romantic since it was part of her job.

“That was cool, and we’re still friends. In general, when you have an on-screen kiss, you can’t really look at it as something romantic. Because at the end of the day, it is a job and it is work, so you have to keep that in mind,” said Justice.

Tyler Posey shared his first kiss with Miley Cyrus on “Doc.”

ION Networks Miley Cyrus and Tyler Posey on ‘Doc.’

“Teen Wolf” star Tyler Posey said he experienced his first kiss with Miley Cyrus on the ION TV show “Doc.”

In a 2015 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Posey shared that his first kiss happened while filming the medical drama when he just 9 years old and Cyrus was 11.

“We were both goofy and she was really loud, sweet, and funny – just a really cool kid,” Posey said of Cyrus. The two also dated for a brief period of time when they were younger.

“We were so damn young … I would get excited when we would hold hands,” he told ET.

Josh Hutcherson had his first kiss in “Little Manhattan” when he was just 11.

New Regency Pictures Charlotte Ray Rosenberg and Josh Hutcherson in ‘Little Manhattan.’

Actor Josh Hutcherson may be used to playing romantic leads today, but he actually experienced his first kiss on-screen while playing Gabe in “Little Manhattan.”

The actor told Seventeen magazine in 2013 that his mother arranged for his father to be on set during the kissing scene with Charlotte Ray Rosenberg, who played Rosemary, so that he could give the 11-year-old parental support.

“It was a horrible first kiss because I had like a crew of like 50 people standing around and watching me. It was the most non-real, non-intimate moment that I could possibly have my first kiss, I think,” said Hutcherson.

Ashley Benson said she had her first kiss while filming “Days of Our Lives.”

NBC The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star on ‘Days of Our Lives.’

In an interview on TBS’s “Conan,” actress Ashley Benson revealed that her first kiss occurred while filming a party scene on the long-running soap opera, NBC’s “Days of Our Lives.”

“It was very strange. I had my cousin drive me that day, I didn’t want my mum there. I was really nervous,” said Benson, who also noted that the actor who was playing her boyfriend was in his 20s and she was just 15 years old at the time.

“The producers were like, ‘Tilt your head this way, and then go this way.’ It’s all so technical when you kiss on-screen,” the “Pretty Little Liars” star added.

