22 celebrities who got rejected by ‘Saturday Night Live’ and went on to become famous in their own right

Legendary comedy actor Jim Carrey didn’t make it onto “SNL.”

In 2015, “SNL” executive producer Lorne Michaels told Vanity Fair that he never got to see Carrey’s audition for the 1980 to 1981 season, explaining that the comedian was rejected by one of the show’s staff members.

“Somebody who was there said, ‘I don’t think Lorne would like it,’ and they were probably wrong, but it doesn’t matter,” he said. “Or maybe they were right — who knows? No one gets it all right.”

Regardless of the rejection, Carrey would go on to have an immensely successful comedy career, with films like “Dumb and Dumber” (1994), and would eventually grace the “SNL” stage.

The star has hosted the show three times and he also appeared in the star-studded lineup for the series’ 40th anniversary special in 2015. He later had a major role as president Joe Biden on “SNL.”