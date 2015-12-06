6 stars who drastically changed their looks after a TV job was finished

The Internet went into a frenzy over David Letterman’s Santa Claus-like retirement beard when he made an appearance at Ball State University, his alma mater, a few days ago. But Letterman isn’t the first to change up his looks after finishing a show.

Both Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart let their beards grow when they finished their daily hosting jobs. And for some other actors, specific characters call for distinctive looks, so once the project is finished, the opportunity for a switch presents itself.

These six actors drastically changed their looks after wrapping a show:

David Letterman John Paul Filo/CBS Letterman had a clean-shaven face during the last episode of the 'Late Show with David Letterman' in May 2015. Ron Hoskins/Getty Images Six months later, Letterman was sporting this Santa Claus-style beard during a visit to his alma mater, Ball State University. Nick Offerman Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Offerman's mustache distinguished his character of Ron Swanson on 'Parks and Recreation.' He sometimes grew a beard in between seasons, but the mustache was a staple and was still there when the show finished filming in 2014. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for GREY GOOSE When Offerman attended the Sundance Film Festival in January 2015, he had a beard, but he was no longer mustachioed. When he appeared on 'The Tonight Show' in May, the beard and mustache were both gone, but about a month ago, Offerman was back with Fallon and sporting his mustache once again. Jon Stewart Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Central Stewart had no beard for his last show as host of 'The Daily Show,' which aired August 6, 2015. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Stewart had grown a beard by September 20 when he made an appearance at the 67th Emmy Awards. Jon Hamm AMC Hamm was always clean-shaven as Don Draper on 'Mad Men.' Jason Merritt/Getty Images Hamm and his beard attended the AMC celebration of the final seven episodes of 'Mad Men' held March 25, 2015. Stephen Colbert Getty Colbert's face was beardless for the last episode of 'The Colbert Report' in November 2014. Jamie McCarthy/Getty When Colbert interviewed George Lucas at Tribeca Talks in April 2015, he had grown quite a beard. He has since shaved for his new gig as host of the 'Late Show.' Bryan Cranston Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Cranston posed with his awards, one for 'Breaking Bad' and one for 'Argo,' at the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 27, 2013, in his Walter White shaved head and beard. Ethan Miller/Getty Images A year later, Cranston sported a full head of hair and no beard when he accepted his 'Breaking Bad' awards at the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

