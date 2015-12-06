6 stars who drastically changed their looks after a TV job was finished

The Internet went into a frenzy over David Letterman’s Santa Claus-like retirement beard when he made an appearance at Ball State University, his alma mater, a few days ago. But Letterman isn’t the first to change up his looks after finishing a show.
Both Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart let their beards grow when they finished their daily hosting jobs. And for some other actors, specific characters call for distinctive looks, so once the project is finished, the opportunity for a switch presents itself.
These six actors drastically changed their looks after wrapping a show:
Letterman had a clean-shaven face during the last episode of the 'Late Show with David Letterman' in May 2015.
Six months later, Letterman was sporting this Santa Claus-style beard during a visit to his alma mater, Ball State University.
Offerman's mustache distinguished his character of Ron Swanson on 'Parks and Recreation.' He sometimes grew a beard in between seasons, but the mustache was a staple and was still there when the show finished filming in 2014.
When Offerman attended the Sundance Film Festival in January 2015, he had a beard, but he was no longer mustachioed. When he appeared on 'The Tonight Show' in May, the beard and mustache were both gone, but about a month ago, Offerman was back with Fallon and sporting his mustache once again.
Stewart had no beard for his last show as host of 'The Daily Show,' which aired August 6, 2015.
Stewart had grown a beard by September 20 when he made an appearance at the 67th Emmy Awards.
Hamm and his beard attended the AMC celebration of the final seven episodes of 'Mad Men' held March 25, 2015.
Colbert's face was beardless for the last episode of 'The Colbert Report' in November 2014.
When Colbert interviewed George Lucas at Tribeca Talks in April 2015, he had grown quite a beard. He has since shaved for his new gig as host of the 'Late Show.'
Cranston posed with his awards, one for 'Breaking Bad' and one for 'Argo,' at the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 27, 2013, in his Walter White shaved head and beard.
