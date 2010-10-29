Stars' Defenseman Apologizes To Fan For Performance Of His Video Game Character

In an effort to encourage fan interaction, the Dallas Stars opened a feedback e-mail address where fans can leave comments, or complaints.



One fan took the liberty to complain about Stars’ defenseman Adam Burish, whose virtual alter-ego ruined the fan’s EA Sports NHL ’11 video game:

I was recently playing a game of EA Sports NHL 11. I was down by one goal against my friend, I was on a 2 on 0 and was impeded by #16 Adam Burish, and was unable to achieve [sic] a scoring opportunity, I ask that Adam Burish publicly apologizes to me for he had cost me that game of NHL 11. Thank you for you cooperation during this crisis.

Sincerely,

Alex

The best part? Burish actually took the time to respond to the e-mail via video on the Stars’ website. Talk about engaging the community one fan at a time. Check out the video response below.





