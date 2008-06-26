Stars of Revolting PedEgg Ad Claim Gross Negligence

Frankly, we’d rather these ads stayed online…



The Smoking Gun: You’re not the only one revolted by that ubiquitous commercial for the PedEgg, the low-rent foot care device hawked nonstop on cable TV. Two Florida foot models featured in the spot allege that they were duped into appearing in the commercials and claim that the PedEgg’s manufacturer even applied “horror make-up” to one of their feet prior to shooting “before and after” footage.

Married models Kelly Parks-Corso and Jonathan Corso allege that they were each paid a few hundred dollars for filming last year, but that they never negotiated a separate agreement covering the actual airing of the PedEgg commercials. In a Florida Circuit Court lawsuit, the Corsos allege that they were “shocked” to discover the “cheap, low quality” PedEgg commercial was being broadcast worldwide without their permission…

Prior to the July 2007 filming, a makeup artist added “artificial bumps and discoloration” to Kelly’s feet in order to “make a ‘before’ shot for comparison in a ‘before-and-after’ scheme,” the June 23 complaint charges. David told TSG that the makeup artist said that he exclusively did “horror makeup,” which might be of concern to truth-in-advertising sticklers…The Corsos’s lawsuit, which does not specify monetary damages, accuses the PedEgg’s manufacturer and the commercial’s producers of unauthorised use of their names and likenesses, negligence, and fraud.

And here’s the PedEgg ad under dispute, in case you haven’t seen it:



