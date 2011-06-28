STAR MAP: See Where Media's Biggest Names Summer In The Hamptons

Jen Ortiz
Kelly Ripa

Photo: focusonstyle.com

Summer is here and ’tis the season for New York-based celebrities to pack up and head East to the Hamptons.From TV hosts (Kelly Ripa, Barbara Walters, Joy Behar) to company executives (Jann Wenner, L.A. Reid, Russell Simmons), media’s biggest names are headed to the Long Island Expressway.

We mapped out where these Hamptons-bound celebrities call home-away-from-home and gathered a bird’s-eye look at some of their properties.

Southampton: Rachael Ray, Barbara Walters, Howard Stern

Howard Stern's home: over 16,000 square-feet, 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

Rachael Ray's home: approximately 2,800 square-feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Bridgehampton: Kelly Ripa, Matt Lauer, Joy Behar, Sarah Jessica Parker, L.A. Reid, Donny Deutsch

L.A. Reid's home: 7,000-square-feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Donny Deutsch's estate: 3.3 acres, 3 homes, 2 pools, pond and waterfall

Joy Behar's home: 1.2 acres, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

East Hampton: Russell Simmons, Steven Spielberg, Martha Stewart, George Stephanopoulos, Katie Couric, Jerry Seinfeld, Gwyneth Paltrow, Nora Ephron

Martha Stewart's home: 1 acre, 6 bedrooms

Gwyneth Paltrow's home: 6,800 square-feet, 5 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms

Steven Spielberg's home: 12 acres, 5 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

Montauk: Robert De Niro, Jann Wenner

Robert De Niro's home: 1.2 acres

Jann Wenner's home: 6,300-square-feet, 8 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

From summer homes to 'Wet Hot American Summer'...

Click here to see the stars who got their start in this comedy classic>>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.