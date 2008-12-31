Stars Get Paid To Ring In The New Year

We don’t know if they’ll be saving money by opting for sparkling wine instead of Champagne, but plenty of celebrities will certainly be earning some this New Year’s Eve.



Page Six: Paris Hilton and her sister Nicky – whose main incomes are derived from appearances – are hosting the Bongo Virus New Year’s Eve party in Sydney, Australia [and will be paid over $415,000 for it.]

Charlie Sheen‘s ex, Denise Richards, will pocket more than five figures to host New Year’s at Prive in Vegas, now that her reality show, “It’s Complicated,” is unlikely to be renewed. And Lindsay Lohan and gal pal Samantha Ronson – who have turned down “a bunch” of offers in Sin City – are hosting the Eve party together at Mansion, in the warmer clime of Miami.”

And last year, the payouts were even bigger, according to this report in the LA Times.

[T]he Hilton sisters got $500,000 for toasting the New Year at LAX club in Las Vegas. Ashlee Simpson and her then-beau, now-husband Pete Wentz collected some $150,000 for hosting festivities at the Shore Club in Miami. And, Pamela Anderson showed off her assets for over $100,000 at Pure in Vegas. The year before, Britney Spears pulled in some $350,000 for standing around sipping on Champagne at Pure.

Want to get into the act? Ringing the New Year with a celebrity can cost you between $150-$400.

