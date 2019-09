Some of us have been fortunate to see a truly starry night — away from light pollution in cities, you can see quite a lot. But when you’re in spaceyou can see even more. In this collection of footage from the International Space Station, point your attention to the stars — and see what our space faring friends get to witness every day. Unlike



Continue Reading

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.