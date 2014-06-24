A Music Video Selfie App Could Help You Score A Spot On 'The Voice'

Trae Patton/NBC Adam Levine and Shakira on The Voice

StarMaker, the karaoke app with over 20 million users, wants to help aspiring musicians audition for The Voice, a reality television show that seeks out the talented singers.

With StarMaker, available on the App Store and Google Play, you can sing your favourite tracks, share them, and even battle with your friends.

To enter, all you have to do is use the app to make your own music video and upload it to YouTube.

As of today, people have logged 3 billion minutes of singing time since the app launched back in 2010.

StarMaker has raised $US4 million to date from Qualcomm Ventures and iGlobe Partners.

Here’s how it works.

When you first download the app, you’ll get enough tokens for up to two songs.

StarMaker

Using your phone’s front-facing camera, you can see and a record a video of yourself performing a song.

StarMaker

If you like the way your performance came out, you can directly upload it to YouTube within the app. Videos uploaded between today and July 6 will be automatically entered into the competition for a one-on-one audition with “The Voice” producers.

StarMaker

