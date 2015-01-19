US

The Strange Anti-Predator Flight Patterns Of Birds Are Absolutely Mesmerising

Devan Joseph

These amazing flocks of starlings were filmed in Utrecht, The Netherlands. The “murmuration” of starlings, as this phenomenon is known, is used as a survival tactic by the small birds against predators.

Music by MTT. Video produced by Alpaca Media.

