Chicago White Sox outfielder Alejandro de Aza popped up a blooper into short centerfield in the fifth inning of last night’s 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs.



And somehow Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro was able to make a ridiculous running catch (via Big League Stew):



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.