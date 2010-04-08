Iron Man's Fictional Company Launches Real (Awesome) Viral Website For Iron Man 2

Exactly one month

before Iron Man 2 hits the big screen, a viral website has been launched for fictional R&D company AccuTech, “a subsidiary of Stark Industries.”



The site has two videos and a press release detailing the “HazTech Exoskeleton” – what looks to be a new and improved Iron Man suit. The exoskeleton will be unveiled at “Stark Expo 2010” on May 7th, which is when the sequel is set to debut.

Too bad AccuTech isn’t real though as they really could have helped with this whole unemployment thing.

From their press release: “AccuTech… has grown to become an international knowledge-based group with 4,800 employees in over 30 countries.”

