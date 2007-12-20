Starcom MediaVest Adds Digital Unit 'Pixel'

Starcom MediaVest Group, a unit of Publicis, is getting its own digital creative boutique, dubbed ‘Pixel,” Mediapost reports. The new unit, which started out offering banner ads and web design services for various units within Publicis, will become “an integral” part of Starcom MediaVest’s offering, in addition to digital media buying and planning.

Starcom tapped Avenue A/Razorfish’s Brooke Nanberg to serve as SVP/Executive Creative Director of Pixel, which has a staff of 20. “We absolutely believe that creative has to be a core competency of the agency of the future,” said SMG CEO Laura Desmond.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.