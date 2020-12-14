This 'Starburst' house in Joshua Tree made from shipping containers is on sale for $3.5 million – and it hasn't even been built yet

Whitaker Studio The containers are linked together to look like an exploding star.

A house bordering Joshua Tree National Park, California, which was commissioned by film producer Chris Hanley is on sale for $US3.5 million.

But the property is yet to be built. Construction for “Starburst House,” which will be made from 21 shipping containers, is set to start next year.

21 shipping containers, is set to start next year. The 2,000 square foot house will include three en-suite bedrooms, a kitchen, and a living room – but no doors.

Business Insider previously reported that “American Psycho” film producer Chris Hanley had commissioned London-based architect James Whitaker of Whitaker Studios to design the home for his 90-acre Joshua Tree estate, based on designs for an office Whitaker produced by in 2010 that fell through.

The listing by Engel & VÃ¶lkers also suggests that the new owners can choose exactly where the house will be built, noting that there are “multiple flat sites to choose from.”

The $US3.5 million purchase price includes plans, construction, and delivery of the property.

The 2,000 square foot house will include three en-suite bedrooms, a kitchen, and a living room, and will be powered by solar panels on the garage’s roof.

The new property will neighbour Hanley’s “Invisible House,” a mirror-clad, single-story home completed in 2019 that resembles a skyscraper turned on its side.

The property will be located just 1 mile away from the entrance to Joshua Tree National Park “at the finest point in Monument Manor,” Engel & Völkers, the real estate firm selling the property, said.

It will be completely nestled into the rocky mountainside, providing quiet and privacy for the occupiers, and will be surrounded by a private mountain, rock formations, and “hundreds” of Joshua trees.

The house will be made from 21 shipping containers linked to look like an exploding star.

The 2,000 square foot house includes three en-suite bedrooms, a kitchen, and a living room, each located in their own narrow containers.

But the property has no doors and connects centrally – meaning that, from the middle of the house, you can see into all the other areas, including the bathroom.

The real estate agents described the interior as “stark.” It will comprise concrete flooring, white walls, and minimal furnishings.

It also has its own pool, raised above ground level, and deck.

The beds look outwards over the dessert, and have stairs at the rear for you to climb into them.

Each part of the house will have breath-taking views of both the desert and the sky.

The property is powered by solar panels on the garage’s roof.

Although the property was designed as a house, there’s scope for it to be used for art installations or as a gallery, Engel & Völkers told The New York Post.

Construction will start in 2021, and the property is up for sale at $US3.5 million

