11 Awesome Starbucks Menu Items You Can't Get In America

Starbucks is in the process of expanding its food menu in the U.S.

But the chain may want to take inspiration from its many unique menu items abroad.

We compiled some of our favourites.

1. Bacon Buttie, United Kingdom

This British favourite is a bacon sandwich with a buttered roll. Bacon sandwiches are a favourite all-day food in the U.K.

2. Muesli with Fig Yogurt Cup, Hong Kong

The breakfast item is made of fig yogurt, dried figs, and a crunchy muesli mix.

3. Grilled Pineapple & Chicken Turkish Bread, Hong Kong.



This sandwich includes grilled pineapple, Teriyaki sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast and caramelly-sweet onions.

4. Garden Spinach Muffin, Hong Kong

Their “signature muffin” green spinach, broccoli and green beans, and a variety of cheeses. They say the savory treat can be served for breakfast or lunch.

5. Beef Bolognese & Egg Pie, Hong Kong

These snacks include egg whites, tomatoes and Parmesan cheese in a flaky pie, and drenched in Bolognese sauce.

6. Hojicha & Tea Jelly, Red Bean & Green Tea Frappuccinos, Hong Kong

Hojicha is a Japanese green tea that is roasted over charcoals instead of steamed and the “jelly” is similar to the “bubbles” in Taiwanese bubble tea. Red bean and green tea is a popular flavour combination in Asian sweets, especially mochi rice cakes.

7. Spicy Chicken Pocket, Malaysia

Spicy chicken is a common Malaysian dish — popular recipes combine it with chilli, curry, and stir-fry.

8. Chocolate Pretzel Mocha Frappuccino, Japan

This dessert-like frap debuted on Valentine’s Day and is regular mocha with whipped cream, crushed chocolate almond chips, and pretzels.

9. Crunchy Cookie Frappuccino, Japan

This non-coffee drink is made with vanilla flavoring, chocolate chunks, almonds, and a full cookie. It’s selling for $US6.04.

10. Maple Macchiato, Canada

Considering Canada produces 80% of the world’s maple syrup, this was a no brainer. The Macchiato is made with Quebec syrup from its Beauce-Appalache region.

11. Feta Sandwich, Greece

Capitalising on another local favourite (feta originated in Greece and makes up 70% of their cheese consumption), this sandwich is made with focaccia bread, feta, olives and roasted red peppers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.