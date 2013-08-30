Starbucks Worker Claims He Was Fired For Eating A Sandwich Out Of The Trash

A Starbucks worker claims he was fired for eating a sandwich that was already in the garbage.

Coulson Loptmann, 21, had worked at the Seattle Starbucks for more than a year, reports The Consumerist, citing local blog The Stranger.

Loptmann says he had worked a seven-hour shift and hadn’t eaten all day when he noticed his coworker had thrown away some plastic-wrapped sausage breakfast sandwiches.

He grabbed one from the trash.

A week later, Loptmann tells The Stranger that his manager sat him down and fired him.

She told him she had learned about the sandwich, contacted HR, “and they consider it stealing, and it’s against policy.” She said she was sorry, but she had to terminate him, The Stranger reported.

Loptmann says he uses food stamps to make ends meet, and thought it was OK to take the sandwich because it was already in the garbage.

He said he plans to support today’s fast food strike for higher wages, though he remains unemployed.

