Starbucks Baristas Will Soon Deliver Coffee To Your Door

Starbucks is getting closer to launching its delivery service later this year.

The company is “finalising plans for two distinct delivery models — one of which utilizes our own people, green-apron baristas, and the other, which leverages the capabilities of the third-party service,

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said in a call with analysts Thursday.

Members of Starbucks’ loyalty program will be able to request delivery through Starbucks’ new mobile order and pay app, which will be rolled out nationwide this year.

More details on the delivery service will be announced in the coming months, Schultz said.

Schultz first revealed plans for delivery late last year.

“Imagine the ability to create a standing order that Starbucks delivered hot or iced to your desk daily — that’s our version of ecommerce on steroids,” he said on an earnings call with analysts in October.

Schultz said the company is launching the new app and delivery service because customers are demanding more convenience.

“What’s actually occurring is the cultural shift in time allocation away from retail experiences people have felt forced to undertake and towards retail experiences that people want to enjoy with convenience as the key enabler,” Schultz said. “Now what you’re going to see in the years ahead will be a rapid acceleration in mobile device purchases and a continued significant migration away from bricks-and-mortar commerce. There is obviously a huge prize there and that’s why we’re seeing so much activity around the payment space from all kinds of companies.”

