Starbucks Will Start Posting Calorie Counts At Stores Nationwide

Prepare to feel even worse about ordering that Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino.



Starbucks announced Tuesday that it will start including calorie information on menu boards at locations across the U.S.

The change will start rolling out next week, according to The Associated Press. Some locations, including those in New York City, already post calories on their menu boards.

The company announced the change in anticipation of a pending Food and Drug Administration requirement that would require all companies with 20 or more locations nationwide to display calorie amounts on their menus. The guidelines are expected to go into effect next year, according to the AP.

McDonald’s and Panera Bread already display the calorie amounts on their menus. Come next year, many others will have to follow suit.

