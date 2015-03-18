Starbucks wants its baristas to talk about race with customers

It’s pretty standard to engage in conversation about the weather or the upcoming weekend with a barista as he or she is making your grande non-fat latte in the morning, but now Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz wants to move the discussion in a different direction.

This week, Schultz wants Starbucks baristas to start talking about race relations with customers, rejecting the idea that race is “too hot a topic” for a business to take on.

Fortune reports the coffee empire took out a full-page ad in the Sunday New York Times. “A stark, black, page with a tiny caption ‘Shall We Overcome?’ in the middle, and the words ‘RaceTogether’ with the company logo, on the bottom right,” Fortune describes.

A photo posted by Lynda Brawner (@lbrawner) on Mar 15, 2015 at 3:20pm PDT



From Fortune,

Beginning on Monday [March 16], Starbucks baristas will have the option as they serve customers to hand cups on which they have handwritten the words “Race Together” and start a discussion about race. This Friday, each copy of USA Today — which has a daily print circulation of almost 2 million and is a partner of Starbucks in this initiative — will have the first of a series of insert with information about race relations, including a variety of perspectives on race. Starbucks coffee shops will also stock the insert.

Baristas are not obligated to discuss race with any customer and can opt-out of the company’s movement. But each cup will have “Race Together” written on it regardless.

The hashtag #racetogether currently has 549 posts on Instagram. Most of them are of coffee cups.

A photo posted by Hooah! (@jberstarbucks) on Mar 16, 2015 at 10:14am PDT





This barista seems to be on board. She captioned her Instagram photo: “Writing this on almost every cup in drive thru this morning. Spreading awareness is the first step towards racial equality. #racetogether #tobeapartner#starbucks #belairplaza”

A photo posted by Tyler Powers (@srewoprelyt) on Mar 16, 2015 at 8:37am PDT



And some Twitter users aren’t so sure about the idea:

Personally, when I go to Starbucks I think, “this coffee is ok, but I could really go for a conversation on race right now.” Don’t you?

— Tamara (@LibertarianSass) March 17, 2015

We went to Starbucks & the barista didn’t talk about race. I even tried to drop hint by asking if she watched the Amazing Race. #NOAP

— iMDRW (@iMDRW) March 17, 2015

Really? Placing the pressure on @Starbucks‘ 40% PoC staff to do the ‘work’ of race politicking for you, Schultz? http://t.co/rI6YBKjBtG

— Ettie BK (@ettiebk) March 17, 2015

Schultz will discuss this new initiative in the company’s annual shareholder meeting this Wednesday.

