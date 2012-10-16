Starbucks Has Taken The Next Step In Its Invasion Of The Single-Serve Coffee Market

Photo: Kim Bhasin / Business Insider

Starbucks has taken the next step to snatching away more of Green Mountain and Nestle’s share of the single-serve coffee market.This morning, it will start selling its Verismo machine — which brews coffee, espresso and lattes — in Starbucks locations across America, reports Lisa Baertlein at Reuters.



The Verismo sells for either $199 or $399, depending on the version. Green Mountain’s latest Keurig model runs for $250.

One big thing that sets the Verismo apart is its ability to brew lattes. It uses a two-cup process — one coffee, one milk — to make them.

We reviewed the Verismo before it was launched. Check out what the newsroom thought here.

