We went to a Starbucks in the US and one in the UK to compare, and found they were nearly identical but the US loves the drive-thru

I went to a typical suburban, standalone Starbucks in Henrietta, New York. Insider toured a US Starbucks location. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

There was seating outside on the patio, but no one was using it and umbrellas were still closed.

A sign on the door advised that face coverings are optional for vaccinated customers. All Starbucks employees are required to wear masks, whether or not they're vaccinated. Source: Insider

Immediately to my right when I walked in there was a display of reusable cups and bags of coffee.

The display was almost fully behind dozens of boxes that looked like supply deliveries.

Off to the side of the side of the store, in front of the bathroom, more boxes were stacked along the wall.

The store was empty of other customers when I visited at about 10:30 am. The area where a line would usually form had baskets of single serve coffee packets and bags of chips.

Next to the cash register different pastries, breads, and desserts were on display.

A refrigerated case beneath that display had juice boxes, water bottles, and various packaged snacks.

The cash register had a sign apologizing for supply shortages, meaning some menu items weren't available. Earlier this summer, Insider reported on an internal Starbucks memo about 25 ingredients and supplies that were put on temporary hold. Source: Insider

The shortages were impossible to miss with another, smaller sign propped on top of the display where the first sign was posted.

On the menu board, at least six drinks were marked out as unavailable, including drinks with oat milk and matcha.

Signs on the menu board promoted drinks that were available, including cold brew and shaken espresso drinks.

I ordered from one barista who was handling in-store orders. Two other employees seemed to be working the drive-thru, which was much busier than inside the store.

I waited for my order by the other end of the store, near the straws and napkins.

The store I visited had a fairly large indoor seating area that was no longer closed for COVID reasons, but the only person I saw sit down was an employee on break.

Another seating area, also empty, looked to be cozier.

The chalk sign didn't advertise particular drinks, but it indicates the location serves many students in this area with several nearby colleges.

The other chalkboard had an inspirational quote and promoted a local community garden.

A hand sanitizer dispenser was mounted next to the seating area, near the other entrance.

Within about three or four minutes, as I was taking photos, my order was ready and the barista called my name.

We got an iced shaken espresso and a cold brew with sweet cream, along with bacon, gouda, and egg sandwiches, which totaled about $US20 ($AU28).

Drinks are definitely the priority at Starbucks, and the reason to go. Source: Insider

The sandwich wasn't bad, but it wasn't comparable to a larger, less expensive breakfast sandwich that I could get at Dunkin'.

The Starbucks we went to in the UK was a city-center location in Leeds, northern England.

It’s located in a so-called “blue-plaque” building. The award is given to buildings in the area that are important parts of the city’s heritage.

As well as around six tables, there was a double-sided sign outside advertising the chain’s newest menu items.

The interior of the store was every bit as grand as the exterior.

The entrance to the building took you straight to the back of the order line.

I went twice, once at around 1:45 p.m. and then again around two hours later, on a Tuesday, and both times the store was surprisingly busy. This could have been because it’s currently the school vacations – many of the customers seemed of high-school age.

The hot sandwiches display was well-stocked. Most of these sandwiches wouldn’t be out of place in a Starbucks store in the US …

… apart from a few UK-specific items, such as this ciabatta sandwich with Marmite in it.

The store sold Starbucks’ Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwich, too.

A second fridge contained more sandwiches, protein pots, and wraps. It also had fresh watermelon slices and oatmeal.

The third case contained pastries …

… including muffins, cake, and croissants. It wasn’t as well-stocked as the sandwiches …

… and was half empty when I came back around two hours later.

Like in the US, the prices and calorie information for barista-made drinks were displayed on a menu board behind the counter, while the food items were priced on signs on the counters.

There was a big sign on top of the counter advertising Starbucks’ TikTok-inspired Strawberry Sunset iced tea. There were also signs encouraging people to download Starbucks’ app, too.

There was just one barista taking orders.

Next to the ordering station was a display of Starbucks merchandise you could buy, such as to-go cups …

… bags of coffee and mugs.

After placing my order, I had to stand on the right here to collect my food and drink, even though I was getting them both to eat in. This may have been because the store is split over two levels. On a visit to a different UK Starbucks in May, my order was brought to my table.

Where the usual display of sugar, straws, and napkin would be, there was instead a sign telling customers to request them from a member of staff.

The sandwich was ready a couple of minutes before my drink, but it didn’t go cold.

There wasn’t a sticker for my iced tea. The barista just called out the drink’s name and said she wasn’t sure who it was for.

Both times my order was ready after less than five minutes, and both times I took it upstairs to eat.

The bottom of the stairwell featured a mosaic of coffee-inspired images …

… like this barista.

Like downstairs, the interior was very grand.

Apart from one bin overflowing with cups, the upstairs was really clean and tidy, too.

Both times there were a few people sat upstairs, but it was much quieter than downstairs and I had no problems getting a table. On the second visit, there were a couple of people who sat alone working on laptops.

On my first visit, I ordered a hot sandwich and an iced tea …

… and a Frappuccino on my second visit. Most of the other customers seemed to be getting cold drinks, too, and I heard multiple people order the TikTok-inspired Strawberry Sunset iced tea.

Ultimately, Starbucks was not very different between the UK and US. Both stores had nearly identical menus with similar displays. The biggest difference was that nearly all US customers used the drive-thru, so the store was nearly empty.

The real variation in Starbucks stores is between urban stores without drive-thrus and suburban locations that almost totally rely on drive-thrus. Starbucks drive-thru. Photo by Jason Whitman/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Starbucks is investing in drive-thrus and mobile orders in the US, adding double lanes and other new tech to speed up lines in some stores.