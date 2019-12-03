Starbucks baristas are celebrating as the coffee giant updates its dress code

Ted S. Warren/AP Images Starbucks tweaked its dress code, sparking celebrations among baristas with facial piercings.

On Monday, Starbucks confirmed to Business Insider that it had updated and simplified its dress code, following Business Insider’s report on the change on Friday. Most aspects of the dress code remain the same, with Starbucks simplifying the code from a multi-page look book to a one-page set of guidelines.

“We believe the Starbucks Experience is best delivered when partners can bring their whole selves to work,” a Starbucks representative said in a statement. “Based on partner feedback, we have simplified our resources and approach to dress code to provide more clarity and make it easier for partners to select their wardrobe for work.”

Instead of providing specific examples for types of jeans, tops, or shoes, Starbucks now simply provides a few parameters and a designated colour palette for employees. For example, instead of a “yes list” for shoes that included leather, closed-heel clogs, and faux-leather sneakers, Starbucks now allows employees to wear any waterproof shoe – be that leather, faux leather, suede, rubber, or anything similar – with flat heels that covers the top of foot, heel, and toe that falls within the colour palette.

One notable change is that employees will now be able to wear one facial piercing, no larger than the size of a dime. Previously, employees were allowed to wear a small nose stud, but no septum piercings or rings. The old dress code states: “No other pierced jewellery or body adornments are allowed, including tongue studs.”

Some Starbucks employees are already celebrating the change on social media.

Starbucks changed dress code and I get to wear my septum piercing ???? happy Monday to me — ash ???? (@ash_pirk) December 2, 2019

Starbucks new dress code lets me wear a nose ring !!!! yay — lauren (@laurenmsmithhh) November 30, 2019

Septum piercings allowed at Starbucks on the new dress code ???? no longer have to wear it up! — mrs tu ???? (@bitxhwitch) November 26, 2019

