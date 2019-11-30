Starbucks is changing its dress code, and it is sparking celebration among baristas with facial piercings

Kate Taylor
StarbucksStarbucks is set to update its dress code.

Starbucks is set to update its dress code, sparking celebration among employees with facial piercings.

The coffee giant has sent an updated dress code to some of its stores around the US, prompting discussion among baristas on social media.

According to an internal document laying out the dress code and viewed by Business Insider, most aspects remain unchanged from the chain’s 2016 overhaul, which allowed employees to wear dark jeans and dye their hair any colour they wanted.

One notable change is that employees will now be able to wear one facial piercing, no larger than the size of a dime. Previously, employees were allowed to wear a small nose stud, but no septum piercings or rings. The old dress code states: “No other pierced jewellery or body adornments are allowed, including tongue studs.”

Starbucks was not able to confirm the dress code update on Friday. But, the upcoming change has already sparked celebration among some employees online.

