Starbucks Reveals A Bunch Of New Perks For Workers

Working at Starbucks just got a little better.

The company unveiled a new set of perks, which includes free coffee from the brand’s Costa Rican farm.

Here are some of the new benefits.

Raises

All US workers, including baristas and shift supervisors, will get raises in January, the company said. Starbucks didn’t specify how much the raises would be. The average barista makes $US9.32 right now, according to Glassdoor.

Free Food

Starbucks’ cafe workers will get one free food item per shift, “from the pastry or ready-to-eat case,” the company said.

Starbucks Starbucks is offering free pastries to employees.

Relaxed Dress Code

Starbucks is “loosening its dress code to allow coloured ties and scarves as well as black denim and visible tattoos,” writes Leslie Patton at Bloomberg News.

Working at Starbucks has more perks than the average hourly job.

The company covers college tuition costs through an online program at Arizona State University.

Starbucks also offers health benefits to employees who work more than 20 hours a week.

Getting a job at the coffee chain is extremely difficult.

“Last fiscal year we had 4 million applications and hired 50,000 people in the U.S. for hourly retail positions,” a spokesman told Business Insider in June.

That means Starbucks accepts just over 1% of its applicants.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.