Starbucks union organizers react to Howard Schultz return as CEO

Howard Schultz will take over as interim Starbucks CEO in April when the current CEO Kevin Johnson retires.

Union organizers have called Schultz anti-union due to his history of working against unions at Starbucks.

Starbucks called in Schultz to speak to workers ahead of the vote in Buffalo in 2021.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson will retire as CEO in April and former CEO Howard Schultz will take over in the interim, the company announced Wednesday. Union organizers say it’s a sign of their momentum and success.

“We encourage Howard Schultz, who has been a leader of Starbucks’ anti-union campaign, to put union-busting behind him and embrace Starbucks’ unionized future,” Starbucks Workers United, the organizing body of the unionization effort, posted as a statement on Twitter.

Union organizers across the country, including in Seattle , Philadelphia, and Los Angeles reposted letters with their intents to unionize on Wednesday addressed “Dear Howard,” for the first time. They previously said “Dear Kevin,” addressing Kevin Johnson.

Schultz, who led Starbucks and turned it into a worldwide coffee giant worth billions, stepped down as CEO for the second time in 2017, but he’s remained involved with the company. In 2021, Schultz traveled to Buffalo, New York to address workers ahead of the first union votes at three stores in the area.

“No partner has ever needed to have a representative seek to obtain things we all have as partners at Starbucks. And I am saddened and concerned to hear anyone thinks that is needed now,” he wrote in a letter to employees at the time, highlighting Starbucks’ benefits and encouraging workers to vote against the union. Two of the three stores voted to unionize, the first to do so in Starbucks’ history.

Some organizers had negative things to say about Schultz on social media. The returning executive is only taking $1 in compensation for the role, which one organizer in Florida called a “mockery” from a “position of privilege.” Brian Murray, a Buffalo organizer, tweeted that he believed Schultz was on an “ego trip,” returning to keep unions out of the company.

Jaz Brisack, one of the organizers at the first unionized locations in Buffalo, tweeted that Schultz was engaged in union-busting in Buffalo, but wrote “Fear not — our union is bigger than Howard’s ego!.”

Some union organizers on Twitter referenced a story Schultz told during his Buffalo visit about the Holocaust, which is posted to Starbucks’ Youtube page. The story was about prisoners in Nazi concentrations camps in Poland, who had to share a few blankets.

“Not everyone, but most people shared their blanket with five other people,” Schultz said. “So much of that story is threaded into what we’ve tried to do at Starbucks — is share our blanket.”

More Perfect Union, a non-profit union advocacy media group, posted a series of tweets calling Schultz “virulently anti-union,” that the “union movement forced the departure of CEO Kevin Johnson.”

Johnson said in a statement on Wednesday he’s been considering stepping down from the role as the pandemic ebbs. A Starbucks spokesperson directed Insider to that statement, where Johnson says he indicated plans to retire a year ago.

