Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino looks shockingly different than its advertising

Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino was created to be an instant Instagram sensation — but it looks nothing like Starbucks led customers to believe.

When Starbucks released its photo of what the Unicorn Frappuccino would look like, people freaked out. The stark purple drink, which would transform into pink — it was a beverage made to be photographed.

Here’s what Starbucks said the Frappuccino would look like:

When Starbucks actually started selling the super-hyped beverage on Wednesday, however, reality was a little bit different from advertising — and that’s not a bad thing.

Here’s what the drink actually looks like:

It’s a very aesthetically pleasing beverage! I would argue it looks better than Starbucks’ strange, artificial-looking drink.

Some baristas are getting a little sloppy with the blue drizzle, sure, but even these slightly messy drinks still look good.

To reiterate, Starbucks:

Reality:

The Unicorn Frappuccino was made to be Instagrammed. So, it’s puzzling that Starbucks, a brand with a generally fantastic social media aesthetic, didn’t just trust the beverage to be Instagrammable in its own right, without tweaking what the drink actually looks like.

Because, let’s be real — it looks pretty good.





















