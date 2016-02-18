Starbucks is under fire for selling beverages with more sugar than Coca-Cola

Hollis Johnson The sugar in Starbucks’ grande non-­fat, white chocolate mocha with no whipped cream

While the soda industry has been a major target for anti-obesity activists hoping to cut sugar from beverages, Starbucks is now under fire.

About 98% of Starbucks’ hot flavored drinks contain what UK action group Action on Sugar calls excessive levels of sugar per serving, according to tests of 131 drinks. More than a third contain more or equal sugar to a can of Coke.

One of the biggest culprits is the seemingly innocuous Starbucks’ Hot Mulled Fruit Grape with Chai, Orange and Cinnamon, which has 99 grams of sugar in a venti — the equivalent of adding 25 teaspoons of sugar to your cup of tea or coffee.



The more obviously sugary Venti White Chocolate Mocha with whipped cream contains 73.8 grams of sugar. Downsize to a non-fat grande, and ditch the whipped cream, and the drink still contains 58 grams of sugar — 232% of your daily recommended intake.

The group defined excessive levels of sugars according to the UK’s nutrition labelling criteria of more than 13.5 grams of sugar per serving or greater than 11.25 g per 100 ml.

“Earlier this year we committed to reduce added sugar in our indulgent drinks by 25% by the end of 2020,” a Starbucks spokesperson told Action on Sugar. “We also offer a wide variety of lighter options, sugar-free syrups and sugar-free natural sweetener and we display all nutritional information in-store and online.”

Starbucks isn’t the only massive chain that packs more sugar into its beverages than you may expect.

Chick-fil-A’s medium sweet tea has 32 grams of sugar.

Sixteen-ounces of Jamba Juice’s “Orange Dream Machine” smoothie contains a whopping 71 grams.

