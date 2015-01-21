Starbucks Launches Free Wireless Charging In London

Starbucks Free charging for all.

Starbucks is launching wireless charging zones in 10 of its central London stores. Thecoffee chain announced the news on Tuesdayand claims to be “the first on the high street to offer this technology.”

To power up, customers have to simply collect a “Ring” at the till and connect it to their phone. On tables and counters are “Powermat” wireless chargers which are marked with a “spot.”

Starbucks cites a study that found that 92% of people in the UK “experience varying levels of stress if their smartphone battery runs out of power.”



The launch is part of the company’s digital investment and follows WiFi being made available to stores across the UK in 2011. For now, however, the wireless charging is available in just 10 branches: Moorgate, Fleet Street, and Euston Tower are joined by 7 other central London locations. The technology will be in place by the end of January.

“We have always tried to anticipate our customers’ needs and innovate with technology to provide even more convenience,” Ian Cranna, VP for marketing and category, said in a statement. “We’re delighted to be the first to launch Powermat wireless charging in ten London stores and look forward to customers being able to charge their phones wirelessly in many more stores soon.”

In November last year, Starbucks introduced the Powermats to 200 of its San Francisco shops.

