Starbucks has a secret size that's not on its menu, and it can hold more than a bottle of wine

Kate Taylor My trenta iced coffee is bigger than my head.

If you think a venti is the largest size cup on Starbucks’ menu, you’re wrong.

The coffee chain actually has a secret, off-the-menu size called the trenta, which holds a whopping 31 ounces of whatever drink you order. For comparison, a standard bottle of wine is a little over 25 ounces.

You can only order a trenta for cold drinks, specifically iced teas, iced coffee, cold brew, and Refreshers.

Starbucks reportedly used to sell trenta Frappuccinos, but no longer does — probably because 31 ounces of the sweet drinks would be probably be pretty irresponsible. Take the recent Unicorn Frappuccino, for example. A 12 ounce tall Frappuccino has 39 grams of sugar and 280 calories. If you could order that as a trenta, the drink would contain more than 1,000 calories and 100 grams of sugar.

The venta isn’t the only secret Starbucks size. There’s also the miniature “short,” which is 8 ounces. In fact, in the early days, the “short” was the standard “small,” making Starbucks’ three main sizes short, tall, and grande. Venti was introduced in the late 1990s, and trenta wasn’t created till 2011.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.