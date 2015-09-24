Starbucks made a new drink to taste like the 'leftovers in your cereal bowl'

Starbucks The new ‘toasted graham latte’ was created to mimic the taste of cereal milk.

Starbucks has released its first fall drink in four years.

The new “toasted graham latte” was created to mimic the taste of cereal milk, according to Starbucks research and development manager Yoke Wong.

“I thought about the back-to-school season and looked at the latest food and beverage trends,” Wong said in a statement. “What I found to be quite popular in the US is the taste of cereal milk, the delicious leftovers in your breakfast bowl.”

The latte is made with espresso, steamed milk, and flavours including graham and sweet cream. It’s topped with a sprinkling of cinnamon graham crumbles.

Wong soaked graham crackers in milk to “replicate the taste of cereal and learn more about the milk’s texture,” according to Starbucks.

She also travelled across Europe for more flavour inspiration and found a popular gelato flavour in Italy called “Fior di Latte,” which means the “flower of milk.” said Wong.

She created the toasted graham latte based on those two flavours.

The drink is seasonal, so it will only be available for a couple months.

