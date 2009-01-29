Starbucks To Stop Brewing Decaf After Noon

In an attempt to help cut costs by $400 million by next September, Starbucks has said they will stop brewing decaf after noon. They’ll still make a pot if someone orders a cup, however.



A spokeswoman for the chain told the LA Times that there’s significantly less demand for decaf after 12. We don’t drink coffee, but we find it hard to believe that many people order decaf before noon. Which begs the question: How long until Starbucks starts brewing decaf on request in the a.m.? And how much money would they save by doing that?

See Also: Struggling Starbucks Buys New Gulfstream

Starbucks (SBUX) CEO: Recent Results So Bad I Didn’t Believe Them (SBUX)

Starbucks (SBUX) Offers Free Coffee To Voters and Nonvoters

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.