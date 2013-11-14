Why Starbucks Is About To Pay Mondelez $US2.7 Billion [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Starbucks has been ordered by an arbitrator to pay $US2.7 billion to Mondelez International for improperly terminating a deal through which Mondelez marketed Starbucks brand coffee in grocery stores. Starbucks tried to terminate the deal in 2010 before it was contractually stipulated to end on the grounds that Mondelez’s predecessor Kraft Foods failed to effectively market its coffee, but Kraft said the failure was Starbucks’ fault because it didn’t let Kraft market new products it had introduced in its cafes.

The folks at Minneapolis-based Olson have been gobbling up accounts left and right the past couple months, winning work from Sharp, Commerce Bank, and others. The run continues with news that the firm has been named agency of record for national hair salon chain Supercuts.

European cable operator Liberty Global is in talks to acquire the online television service Intel is developing, Bloomberg reports.

Verizon is extending its partnership with the NFL with a promotion that allows people who check in on Foursquare in three northeastern cities to enter a contest for NFL tickets.

R/GA chief strategy officer William Charnock has left the agency, AgencySpy reports.

The creative team of Jose Eslinger and Carissa Zaino Levine has left Rosetta to join Innocean, where the duo will work on the Hyundai account.

Digiday has a fascinating look at how publishers like Grantland and The Atlantic are using Twitter’s new in-stream photos to promote content and increase engagement.

Hugo Lindgren is leaving his position as editor of The New York Times Magazine, according to a report from Capital New York.

Apple analyst Gene Munster of Piper Jaffray said Apple TV will likely launch next year in a talk at Business Insider’s Ignition conference.

VH1 awarded its media business to Mediahub/Mullen.

