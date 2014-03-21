Get Ready To Drink Wine And Beer At Starbucks

Starbucks is planning to start selling beer and wine at thousands of its stores to boost sales in the evening, Bloomberg reports.

The stores that start selling alcohol will also have an expanded food menus in the evenings, including Bacon-Wrapped Dates With Balsamic Glaze, or Parmesan Crusted Chicken Skewers and Truffle Macaroni and Cheese.

The evening menu is already available at two dozen stores in Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Portland.

“We’ve tested it long enough in enough markets — this is a program that works,” Starbucks Chief Operating Officer Troy Alstead told Bloomberg. “As we bring the evening program to stores, there’s a meaningful increase in sales during that time of the day.”

Here’s a sampling of what you can expect to see at your local Starbucks as the program expands:

