Starbucks is testing vegan whipped cream made from lentils in some US locations

Starbucks is testing out vegan whipped cream made with lentils in two Seattle locations.

The chain has already introduced plant-based substitutes, including oat milk and a vegetarian sandwich.

Starbucks already sells a fully vegan pumpkin spice latte with a soy-based topping in the UK.

Starbucks is now piloting a vegan whipped cream topping made from an unusual source – lentils.

For now, vegans in the US can only get their hands on the lentil-based whipped cream in two Starbucks locations in Seattle, VegNews reported. Though the test run of vegan whipped cream is limited in the US, a fully vegan pumpkin spice latte with dairy-free whipped cream has been available in the UK for a year.

“Building on Starbucks sustainability commitment, the company’s goal is to expand plant-based choices as an environmentally friendly menu contributes to our goal to be a resource positive company,” a Starbucks spokesperson told VegNews. Starbucks did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

You can get the vegan whipped cream at the Starbucks store on 1350 156th Ave. NE in Bellevue, WA, though the other is at an undisclosed location.

The whipped topping in the UK is made from soy instead of lentils, and vegans in the UK and other European countries can also enjoy a completely vegan pumpkin spice latte or frappuccino, where the pumpkin syrup can be made with a dairy-free milk alternative instead of skim milk, Insider’s Grace Dean reported.

Starbucks has already rolled out a series of changes to its menu in response to growing consumer demand for plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy, with many of these offerings getting their start during test runs in certain stores and regions.

Starbucks’ national menu includes a vegetarian breakfast sandwich made out of Impossible Sausage and a vegan protein box with chickpea nuggets and avocado.

The chain’s recent addition of oat milk to all of its US locations proved popular enough that some Starbucks locations experienced oat milk shortages, and Starbucks’ new fall drink – the apple crisp macchiato – can be made completely vegan by replacing the 2% milk with a plant-based alternative.