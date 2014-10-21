Starbucks Might Stop Spelling Your Name Wrong

Reuters Starbucks has been testing an order-ahead feature.

Starbucks baristas have become infamous for misspelling customers’ names on coffee cups.

The company’s new order-ahead app will fix that problem, according to Venessa Wong at Bloomberg Businessweek.

Starbucks has been testing the ordering app in 150 stores in the Portland area.

Wong notes that the app will solve a few problems for Starbucks.

“Digital ordering also reduces errors beyond misspelled names — think of all the times when the cashier doesn’t hear an order correctly — and frees up employees for other tasks,” she writes.

It’s also likely that people who use the app will spend more because digital ordering makes them feel removed from the purchase.

Brand experts have argued that misspelling names actually benefits Starbucks because people are more likely to share images of their cup on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

A recent YouTube video produced by comedian Paul Gale argues that baristas spell names wrong on purpose to joke with customers.

“We can all relate to being the barista because you’re annoyed at the world, or you’re the person being messed with, or you’re the other person in the coffee shop watching the person being messed with,” Gale told USA Today.

