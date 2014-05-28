Starbucks Tests Dinner Market With Croissant Burger At New La Boulange Restaurant

Starbucks and San Fransisco chain La Boulange Bakery are opening a quick-service restaurant in Los Angeles that will be open for dinner.

The menu will include pastries in the morning, salads and sandwiches for lunch and items like croissant burgers for dinner, according to the San Francisco Business Times. The restaurant will also serve cocktails, beer and wine, Bloomberg Businessweek’s Vanessa Wong reports.

Here’s a look at the croissant burger:

Starbucks is selling hamburgers on croissant buns at La Boulange http://t.co/Al6Y1wIkSF pic.twitter.com/bjaKZdyb0L

Called La Boulange, the restaurant will have the same name as the chain’s bakeries, but remain open three hours later, until 10 p.m.

The concept was developed with a “modern farmhouse” theme, with decorative accents such as old lanterns and digital menus, according to the Times.

The restaurant’s opening coincides with Starbucks’ expansion of its “Evenings” menu at its cafes, which includes items like bacon-wrapped dates and truffle mac and cheese.

We reached out to Starbucks for details, and will update when we know more.

