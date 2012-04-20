Starbucks Is Replacing Crushed Bugs With This New Ingredient In Its Frappuccinos

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

After a ton of backlash, Starbucks has decided to stop using crushed cochineal beetles to colour its Strawberry Frappuccinos.Although the company originally thought it was a brilliant idea to use an “all-natural” ingredient to flavour its drinks, vegans across America protested on Change.org since they couldn’t consume the drink.



Now Starbucks is swapping out the bugs for an ingredient called lycopene. A company spokesperson tells us that it’s a “plant-based alternative” and offered this statement from corporate:

After careful consideration, we will be replacing cochineal extract with lycopene – a natural, tomato-based extract – in the strawberry sauce (base) used in our Strawberries & Crème Frappuccino blended beverage and Strawberry Banana Smoothie. Likewise, we are transitioning away from the use of cochineal extract in our food offerings which currently contain it (Raspberry Swirl Cake, Birthday Cake Pop, Raspberry Swirl Cake, Mini doughnut with pink icing, and Red Velvet Whoopie Pie).

