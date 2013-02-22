Starbucks Stopped Giving Free Coffee With A Bag Of Beans — But Some Baristas Don't Care

Photo: flickr/pink_farasha

Sometime last year, I started investing in a bag of $13 coffee beans from Starbucks each month and saving myself a ton of cash. The fact that they also threw in a free tall coffee with the purchase was an added bonus.



But when I went in for a new bag today, the cashier frowned when I ordered my freebie.

They don’t do that anymore, he said, “But I can give you one anyway.”

Nice.

The java giant apparently ditched its free-coffee-for-beans bonus back in October, and even more surprisingly, I found out the perk was apparently ever only intended for loyalty card members. I’ve never owned one.

But I know for a fact that the last few times I’ve gone in for a bag of beans, they’ve given me a free tall coffee when I asked for it anyway.

For the record, loyal customers still get a free drink after they’ve earned 12 points on their Starbucks loyalty card.

