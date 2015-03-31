SNL skit hilariously mocks Starbucks' 'race together' campaign

Saturday Night Live ridiculed Starbucks’ “Race Together” campaign in a skit this weekend announcing the launch of a mock campaign called “Genderflect” that encourages mechanics to talk about gender and sexual identity with customers.

“We think Starbucks is on the right track,” a narrator says in the mock ad. “So we at Pep Boys are starting a conversation too. This month all pep boys mechanics are encouraged to start a dialogue with you about gender and sexual identity … because if we dont talk about these issues, who will?”

Starbucks’ “Race Together” campaign, which was announced earlier this month, encouraged baristas to discuss race relations with customers. Baristas were also asked to write #RaceTogether” on customers’ coffee cups. But that part of the campaign was abruptly ended after causing a backlash.

Watch the SNL skit:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

