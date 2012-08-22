Starbucks Is Giving Away Sleeves That Hide Your Non-Starbucks Coffee

In Russia, Starbucks is giving away sleeves that make any coffee look like its from Starbucks, according to BuzzFeed.



Starbucks has been in the Russian market for about five years now. Russia is one of Starbucks’ key markets for future expansion as the nation’s coffee culture continues to develop.

It’s an aggressive promo that local competitors aren’t going to like. But, after all, Starbucks has some serious muscle.

Here’s the note about the sleeves from ad agency BBDO Moscow:

“Starbucks is a relative newcomer to the Russian market and wanted to position itself above the clutter of other larger coffee chains. BBDO Moscow’s objective on a very limited budget was to establish Starbucks as the makers of the best coffee around. So we created a very simple idea using postcards which offered customers from other coffee shops the chance to ‘upgrade’ their take-away coffee cups to an iconic Starbucks coffee cup.”

