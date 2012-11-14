If A Starbucks Opens In A New neighbourhood, It's Time To Buy A Home There

Photo: action datsun / Flickr

“Wake up and smell the coffee,” writes Michael Corbett, Trulia’s real estate expert and and host of NBC’s “Extra’s Mansions & Millionaires!” in his book Before you Buy! The Homebuyer’s Handbook for Today’s Market.He’s talking about big chains such as Starbucks and Whole Foods. If you see them opening in a new neighbourhood, it’s a sign that the neighbourhood is up-and-coming, and therefore a smart real estate bet.



Corbett writes:

One of the best ways to stretch your buying dollar is to find a neighbourhood that is in transition. Called fringe or transitional neighborhoods, they are typically close to major metropolitan areas and were once neglected and less desirable. Is there a trendy restaurant where a tattoo parlor used to be?

These neighborhoods are now beginning to enjoy a new life and your goal is the find them.

…

Has a Starbucks just opened on the corner or maybe a Whole Foods Market? These are all good signs that a neighbourhood is on the upswing. You can bet that big chains like Starbucks spend a lot of money and time analysing neighbourhood potential before they open up a new store. So go ahead, tap into their market research and be their neighbour.

DON’T MISS: The Most Iconic American Houses On The Market

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.