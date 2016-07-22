Starbucks shares are sliding after the company reported lower-than-expected sales.

After the market close on Thursday, the coffee retailer announced that it earned $5.24 billion in fiscal-third-quarter revenue, missing the forecast for $5.34 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Its comparable store sales — at locations open for at least one year — rose 4%, lighter than the forecast for 5.4%.

But its adjusted earnings per share matched Wall Street’s forecasts, at $0.49.

Shares fell by as much as 5% in after-hours trading.

More to come …

NOW WATCH: 9 phrases on your résumé that make hiring managers cringe



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.